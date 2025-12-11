Priyanka Chopra wraps up whirlwind 12-hour Mumbai visit, teases return in 2026

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra made a brief but buzzing stop in Mumbai, packing an entire trip’s energy into just 12 hours.

The actress, who shot with star comedian Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4, took to Instagram to share glimpses from her whirlwind visit.

It featured a video of the actress getting dolled up for the show, meeting Kapil in the vanity van, posing for the paparazzis, clicking selfies with fans and before sitting in the car she wished everyone a “Happy New Year”.

Also Read: IndiGo Board to bring in external experts to review flight disruptions: Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta

The video concluded with the actress saying that she doesn’t want to go as it is such a “long flight” back to New York.

The actress in the caption mentioned that Mumbai “always raises the bar,” adding that she’s ready to match its pace every single time.

“Mumbai always raises the bar. I raise it right back. Jald phir Mulaquat hogi…See you in 2026 #whirlwind,” she wrote as the caption.

On the sets of Kapil’s show, the actress looked every-inch gorgeous in a floral one-piece paired with a stylish scarf around her neck, her hair perfectly done, and makeup on point.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film “SSMB29”.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise “Krrish 4”, marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

She was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

For the uninitiated, “The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4” will start on December 20, on Netflix. Season 3 wrapped up in September, with Akshay Kumar gracing the finale.