Priyanka Gandhi joins Rahul-Tejashwi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul

Patna: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday joined Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Supaul.

The Yatra, on its 10th day, received a major boost with the participation of the leaders of the INDIA bloc as it moves to Supaul, Fulparas, Jhanjharpur, and Sakri Bazar.

Priyanka Gandhi, Revanth Reddy sat with Rahul Gandhi and a few other leaders of the INDIA bloc on the roof of an SUV, which was moving slowly, as they waved at the crowd.

The day will conclude with a mass rally in Sakri Bazar, where the INDIA bloc leaders will address the public.

Launched on August 17, the campaign seeks to highlight the SIR issue, with Rahul Gandhi projecting it as “the battle to save democracy” to be fought on the streets as well.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have accused the NDA and the Election Commission of irregularities in the voter list.

Priyanka Gandhi’s entry is being viewed as a strategic outreach to women voters, who make up nearly 50 per cent of Bihar’s electorate.

By standing with Rahul and Tejashwi, Priyanka sent a signal of the Mahagathbandhan’s unity.

Congress insiders believe that women could be a decisive force in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The opposition leaders have accused the Election Commission of deleting poor and new voters from the rolls.

They alleged that the ECI, under the pressure of the BJP, has targeted disenfranchisement in several constituencies, especially in minority dominant regions.

Political observers suggest that Priyanka and Revanth Reddy’s presence transforms the yatra from a state-level agitation into a national-level opposition movement.

The Opposition believes that the Rahul–Tejashwi duo has already built strong momentum, and Priyanka Gandhi’s involvement is being described as a “booster dose”.

Rahul Gandhi has asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar are working unitedly for the upcoming Assembly polls, and the results will be fruitful for them.