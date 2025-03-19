Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Condemns Israeli Airstrikes on Hamas Targets as “Cold-Blooded Murder”

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly condemned Israel’s recent military strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, calling the attacks an act of “cold-blooded murder.” The Israeli airstrikes, which took place on Tuesday, marked the first major offensive since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which began on January 19, came to an end. This renewed assault followed the breakdown of ceasefire negotiations between the two sides.

Death Toll from Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

The military strikes targeted several locations across the Gaza Strip, including northern Gaza, Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, Rafah, and Gaza City. According to medical officials, more than 350 people were killed, and over 150 others were injured in the attacks. Among the casualties were at least 130 children.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Strong Condemnation

Expressing her outrage on social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Israeli government, stating, “The cold-blooded murder of over 400 innocent civilians, including 130 children, by the Israeli government shows that humanity means nothing to them. Their actions reflect an inherent weakness and inability to face their own truth.” She went on to accuse Western nations of colluding in what she termed the genocide of the Palestinian people.

Priyanka further stated, “The more criminally the Israeli government acts, the more they reveal themselves for the cowards they truly are. On the other hand, the bravery of the Palestinian people prevails. They have endured unimaginable suffering, yet their spirit remains resilient and unwavering.”

Israel Defends Its Military Actions

In response to the criticism, Israel defended its military actions, stating that the offensive was a result of Hamas’s refusal to release hostages and its rejection of ceasefire proposals from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and other mediators. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement confirming that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had been instructed to take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The statement further emphasized that Israel would intensify its military campaign to achieve its war objectives, which included securing the release of hostages held by Hamas. “The operational plan was presented by the IDF over the weekend and approved by the political leadership,” the statement read.

Ceasefire Negotiations Break Down

The recent escalation of violence comes after ceasefire negotiations broke down due to disagreements on the next phase of the truce. While Israel wanted to extend the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas insisted on moving to the second phase, which was scheduled to involve further hostage exchanges.

During the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas released 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, Hamas continues to hold around 59 hostages.

As the conflict escalates, both sides remain at odds, with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continuing to worsen.