Pro-Palestine Protesters Rally Against Trump Administration in New York City

New York City: Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in New York City on Tuesday to express their opposition to the policies of the Trump administration regarding the Middle East, campus protests, and immigration. The rally culminated in a march from Washington Park to City Hall in Lower Manhattan, with several participants being detained by the police.

Protests Erupt Over Trump Administration’s Policies

The protest comes in the wake of controversial actions by the Trump administration, including the cancellation of $400 million in federal funding to Columbia University on the grounds of anti-Semitism. Additionally, the administration has opened a review of funding for other universities accused of harboring anti-Semitic activities.

One of the most significant triggers for the protests was the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia University. Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in his university dormitory last Saturday. Khalil, who has been a prominent figure in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia since April 2024, has been a symbol of resistance against the Trump administration’s policies. His wife, who is pregnant, also reportedly received threats from ICE, further escalating the situation.

Growing Tensions at Columbia University

The Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian activities in universities, including the arrest of Khalil, has sparked a wave of protests across New York City. Trump, in a social media post, emphasized that the administration would not tolerate “anti-Semitic, anti-American” actions, referring to protests as “pro-terrorist.”

During the march, protesters waved Palestinian flags and carried banners demanding the release of Mahmoud Khalil. “This is anti-First Amendment,” said Ruby Martin, one of the protesters. She expressed her concerns over Columbia University’s involvement in assisting ICE to arrest students on campus grounds.

Katherine Wilson, an adjunct professor at two New York universities, also joined the march, carrying a sign that read “Faculty Against Fascism.” She criticized the university for its role in the incident, calling for an end to the university’s collaboration with ICE.

Police Detain Protesters as March Reaches City Hall

The protest turned tense as participants reached City Hall, and 12 individuals were arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD). Despite the arrests, the protesters emphasized their commitment to standing up for Palestinian rights and against what they perceive as a violation of free speech and academic freedom.

Legal Hearing for Mahmoud Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil’s legal battle continues, as he faces potential deportation. A hearing for Khalil is scheduled for Wednesday, with supporters rallying for his release. The case has gained national attention, fueling debates on free speech, university autonomy, and immigration policies in the United States.