Producer Bunny Vas Celebrates ‘Thandel’ Crossing 100 Crore Milestone: “We Promised, We Did It”

Chennai: Producer Bunny Vas is overjoyed as his film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the global box office. Proud of the film’s performance, Bunny Vas shared his excitement on social media, stating, “We promised, we did it.”

A Big Bet Pays Off for Bunny Vas

Before the release of Thandel, Bunny Vas had confessed that it was his biggest bet to date. Now, seeing the film’s massive success, he expressed his happiness about how the audience’s response has matched his expectations.

In a tweet on X, he wrote, “We promised, we did it. #Thandel : 100+ CR gross worldwide! Blockbuster Love Tsunami.”

The producer also shared a heartwarming video clip of a group of boys at a theater, mimicking Sai Pallavi’s dance moves in the popular song Hilesso Hilessa, as they thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

The Story Behind ‘Thandel’

Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, hit theaters on February 7 and tells the true story of 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were captured by Pakistani authorities.

Allu Aravind, who presented the film, shared insights into the real-life incident during an event. He explained, “This true story happened in a village near Vizag. A group of fishermen from the village went to Gujarat for a 30-day fishing trip. Unfortunately, they crossed the international borders due to weather conditions and were captured by Pakistan authorities. The story revolves around how their families in the village fought to bring them back and the struggles they faced.”

Impressive Crew Behind ‘Thandel’

The film was supported by an exceptional crew. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad created the music for the movie, while cinematography was handled by Shamdat. The editing was done by National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli, and Srinagendra Tangala was in charge of the art department.

Thandel was produced by Bunny Vas under the Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind.