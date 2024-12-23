Producers of ‘Pushpa-2’ donate Rs 50 lakh to family of stampede victim

EntertainmentTelangana

The producers of actor Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa-2' on Monday extended financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the screening of the film on December 4.

Fouzia Farhana
23 December 2024
Hyderabad: The producers of actor Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa-2’ on Monday extended financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the screening of the film on December 4.

Naveen Yerneni, the producer, visited the hospital where the victim’s eight-year-old son is undergoing treatment and handed over a cheque to the family.

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s father-in-law meets Telangana Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi

Condoling the death of the woman, he told reporters that the cheque was handed over to the woman’s husband as they wanted to support the family.

