Prof. Dr. Nasir Zamir Prepares Tribute to Eminent Scholar Dr. Mohd Iqtedar Farooqi

Aligarh: Professor Dr. Mohd Nasir Zamir, former Dean of the Faculty of Commerce at Aligarh Muslim University, has expressed his admiration for the scholarly contributions of Dr. Mohd Iqtedar Hussain Farooqi, a distinguished Aligarian.

In a recent communication, Prof. Zamir shared that he has prepared articles in both English and Urdu highlighting Dr. Farooqi’s life, works, and academic achievements. He has requested permission from Dr. Farooqi to publish these articles in esteemed newspapers, magazines, or online platforms.

Prof. Zamir emphasized that any necessary amendments suggested by Dr. Farooqi would be duly incorporated before bringing the articles into the public domain. He expressed that publishing these tributes would be a great honour and a means to recognize the contributions of one of Aligarh’s eminent scholars.

For correspondence, Prof. Zamir can be reached at [email protected] or via mobile at +91 9760884685.