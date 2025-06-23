Hyderabad: Property Owners Demand Higher Compensation for Skyway Projects in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: As land acquisition picks up pace for two major elevated corridor projects in the Secunderabad Cantonment area, property owners along the affected stretches are voicing strong opposition to the proposed compensation rates, demanding twice the current valuation citing the ongoing real estate boom.

Rs 2,200 Crore Earmarked for Compensation

The Telangana government has allocated ₹1,500 crore for acquiring land from Gymkhana Ground to ORR Junction near Shamirpet, and an additional ₹700 crore for the corridor from Paradise Junction to Suchitra Junction via Dairy Farm (NH-44). These funds are intended to compensate private property owners impacted by the elevated corridor construction.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Moharram Preparations Begin: Charminar MLA, Officials Inspect Bibi Ka Alam Route in Old City

1,300 Properties Marked for Acquisition

Demarcation for land acquisition was completed in 2017. Of the 1,300 private properties identified, around 1,000 fall along State Highway-1 (Rajiv Rahadari) for the skyway from Gymkhana to ORR, while over 300 properties are located along NH-44 for the skyway between Paradise and Suchitra via Dairy Farm.

Landowners in Karkhana, Trimulgherry Demand Market-Linked Rates

Property owners from areas like Karkhana and Trimulgherry are objecting to the proposed rates, arguing that land values have significantly appreciated in recent years. “The government should compensate us at current market prices, not outdated valuations,” said a concerned landowner.

70% Land Acquisition Completed, Says HMDA

According to a senior official from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), about 70% of the land acquisition process has been completed. “The compensation is being calculated based on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and reflects the market value,” the official clarified.

Challenge for Revenue Officials Amid Rising Dissent

With growing dissent among property owners and demands for increased payouts, the land acquisition process faces fresh hurdles. Officials are now tasked with balancing development goals and addressing the concerns of displaced families and property owners, all while staying within the government’s budgetary provisions.

The skyway projects are seen as critical for easing traffic congestion in Secunderabad and connecting key junctions, but resolving the compensation issue remains a top priority for smooth project execution.