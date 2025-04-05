Proposal to Shift Hyderabad University Under Consideration Amid Land Protest

Hyderabad, April 5, 2025: The proposal to shift Hyderabad University is expected to be discussed with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy soon. A proposal suggesting the relocation of the University of Hyderabad (often referred to as Hyderabad University) is reportedly under consideration by the Telangana government. The plan involves potentially developing a large-scale Eco Park on the university’s current premises, a development emerging amidst ongoing student protests concerning a separate land dispute near the campus.

According to reports citing government sources, the proposal outlines the creation of a vast 2000-acre Eco Park on land currently occupied by the university. Suggestions within the proposal reportedly include the construction of one of the world’s tallest watchtowers within this park.

Details of the Proposed Relocation and Eco Park

If the proposal moves forward, the state government would be responsible for allocating alternative land and providing the necessary funds to facilitate the university’s move. Key aspects of the proposal include:

Relocation: Moving the entire University of Hyderabad campus to a new, yet unspecified, location.

Moving the entire University of Hyderabad campus to a new, yet unspecified, location. Eco Park Development: Utilizing the vacated 2000 acres, including the current university land, for a major environmental and recreational project.

Utilizing the vacated 2000 acres, including the current university land, for a major environmental and recreational project. State Funding: The Telangana government would reportedly fund the relocation and potentially the new campus construction.

However, officials from the University of Hyderabad have stated they have not received any official communication from the state government regarding this Eco Park proposal or any plans to shift Hyderabad University. They declined further comment on the matter.

Context: The Ongoing Kancha Gachibowli Land Dispute

This development unfolds against the backdrop of a heated dispute over 400 acres of forest land in the nearby Kancha Gachibowli village. The Telangana government intends to use this land for developing IT infrastructure, which has involved significant tree felling.

Legal Challenges: The matter is currently under review by both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

The matter is currently under review by both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court. Student Protests: University of Hyderabad students have been protesting for several days against the deforestation, claiming the 400-acre parcel is part of the university’s land, a claim disputed by the state government.

Student Body Dismisses Proposal

The student community has reacted strongly to the news of the potential relocation proposal. Umesh Ambedkar, President of the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union, dismissed the idea as a diversionary tactic.

“We are fighting to reclaim the 400 acres of land,” Ambedkar stated. “These proposals are being floated by the government to distract from the real issue. We will not allow the university to be shifted under any circumstances. This is an attempt to mislead the public.”

In response to the ongoing tensions, the Telangana government has reportedly formed a committee of ministers tasked with engaging in discussions with the University of Hyderabad Executive Committee, protesting students, and concerned civil society organizations regarding the Kancha Gachibowli land issue.

The proposal to shift Hyderabad University remains under consideration, and further clarity is awaited following discussions involving the Chief Minister and relevant stakeholders. The situation continues to evolve amidst the unresolved land dispute protests.