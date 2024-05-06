Crime

Prostitution racket busted, 2 women rescued, 2 men booked

A prostitution racket operating from a hotel in Manish Nagar area of Nagpur was busted and two women were rescued, a police official said on Sunday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Prostitution racket busted, 2 women rescued, 2 men booked
Prostitution racket busted, 2 women rescued, 2 men booked

Nagpur: A prostitution racket operating from a hotel in Manish Nagar area of Nagpur was busted and two women were rescued, a police official said on Sunday.

Related Stories
Car drags bikers for 3 km on busy Nagpur road, survivors admitted to hospital
BJP leader Sana Khan was brutally murdered by her Hindu husband
Three ‘missing’ UP minors found dead after 30 hours in locked SUV in Nagpur
Average of 70 girls go missing every day in Maha: Rupali Chakankar
Maha: 3 Naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli

A person identified as Bilal alias Bunty Ahmed Ali and his accomplice Vishal have been booked and efforts are on to nab them, the Beltarodi police station official added.

A case was registered under IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button