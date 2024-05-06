Prostitution racket busted, 2 women rescued, 2 men booked

Nagpur: A prostitution racket operating from a hotel in Manish Nagar area of Nagpur was busted and two women were rescued, a police official said on Sunday.

A person identified as Bilal alias Bunty Ahmed Ali and his accomplice Vishal have been booked and efforts are on to nab them, the Beltarodi police station official added.

A case was registered under IPC and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.