Protest Sparks at Jayashankar University Over ‘Irresponsible’ Interview Delay

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, as a group of Assistant Warden job aspirants staged a protest in front of the university gate on Friday.

The candidates expressed strong discontent over the sudden postponement of scheduled interviews, alleging that the university authorities failed to give any prior intimation. The protest created a stir at the entrance of the university campus, drawing the attention of passersby and media.

Also Read: K Kavitha Demands Legal Action to Protect Telangana from Polavaram Threat

Aspirants Demand Transparency and Accountability

The protesting aspirants claimed they had come from various parts of the state, spending time and money in preparation for the Assistant Warden recruitment interview. They demanded a proper explanation for the last-minute cancellation, labeling it as “irresponsible” and “unprofessional.”

One of the candidates said, “We were not informed through official channels about the postponement. This is unfair and shows a lack of respect for aspirants’ time and effort.”

Call for Immediate Rescheduling and Official Communication

The protestors urged university officials to reschedule the interviews immediately and ensure proper communication in the future through official notifications, SMS, or emails.

Despite the unrest, no police intervention was required, and the protest remained peaceful. University authorities are yet to issue a formal statement regarding the postponement.