Protests Erupt in Goshamahal Against OGH Construction, Business Shutdown and Growing Concerns

Hyderabad: A major protest unfolded in the Goshamahal area on Friday as business establishments in and around the locality shut down in opposition to the proposed construction of a new building for Osmania General Hospital (OGH). Led by the Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi, the protests highlight concerns that the large-scale tertiary hospital would have significant repercussions on local trade, traffic flow, and the environment.

The entire Goshamahal constituency came to a standstill, with traders and local residents coming together to voice their opposition. They argue that the construction of the OGH’s new building will disrupt their livelihoods and severely impact the area’s daily functioning.

Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi Raises Concerns Over Hospital’s Impact

The Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi, which is at the forefront of the protest, claims that the establishment of a hospital of OGH’s scale will bring about substantial challenges. “Our business will suffer, traffic congestion will increase, and there will be a substantial environmental impact,” said the Samithi members in a statement.

Heavy Police Presence Ahead of Foundation Stone-Laying Ceremony

In anticipation of potential unrest during the foundation stone-laying ceremony, which was scheduled to be attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, a significant deployment of police personnel was seen in the region. Local reports indicate that Purushottam, the president of the Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi, is currently under house arrest to prevent further escalation.

Tensions Remain High as Protests Continue

While the protests have brought the neighborhood to a standstill, tensions remain high as the local community grapples with the potential changes this development may bring to their way of life.

Also Read: Amberpet’s Roadside Vegetable Shops Face Demolition – Will Traders Lose Their Livelihood?

Key Points:

Business shutdown in Goshamahal on January 31, 2025, in protest of the OGH construction.

Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi raises concerns over trade, traffic, and environmental impact.

Large police presence in anticipation of unrest during the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

Purushottam, Samithi president, placed under house arrest.

Protests Erupt in Goshamahal Against OGH Construction, Business Shutdown and Growing Concerns

Stay updated for further developments on this ongoing protest in Goshamahal.

For More Updates Follow Us on (19) Munsif News 24×7 (@MunsifNews24x7) / X