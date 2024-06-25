Protests erupt in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri over anti-encroachment demolition at mosque

New Delhi: Protests erupted in northwest Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, where portions of a mosque were demolished due to alleged encroachment, amid heavy police deployment, officials said on Tuesday.

There was no immediate response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which carried out the drive.

According to a police official, the MCD, along with the local police and a company of paramilitary personnel, reached the Y block of Mangolpuri in the morning to demolish illegal encroachment at the mosque.

As the demolition drive started at 6 am, locals gathered at the spot and started protesting, the officer said.

There were unconfirmed reports of stone pelting during the drive, the police, however, denied any such incidents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said some people objected to the demolition but the situation was now under control.

After demolishing a few walls, the drive has been halted temporarily as some parts of the encroachment were strong and required heavy machinery, he said.