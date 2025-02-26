Protests Erupt in Southern Syria After Netanyahu’s Remarks on Demilitarising the Region

Damascus: Protests have erupted across southern Syria following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s recent comments rejecting the presence of Syria’s interim government forces in the region south of Damascus. The controversial remarks sparked widespread anger and led to demonstrations in multiple cities across the country.

Netanyahu Calls for Demilitarisation of Southern Syria

In an address on Sunday, Netanyahu declared that Israel would not allow the presence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces or the newly formed Syrian army in the area south of Damascus. He insisted on the “full demilitarisation” of southern Syria, which ignited protests across the region, with many Syrians viewing his statements as a violation of their sovereignty.

Protests in Key Syrian Cities

Mass demonstrations took place in several cities, including Sweida, Daraa, Damascus, and Quneitra. In Damascus, protesters gathered outside the United Nations office, demanding an international response to what they called Netanyahu’s “provocative statements.” The protests reflected the deep anger among Syrians over Israel’s interference in their internal affairs.

Syrians Reject Israeli Violations of Sovereignty

Khair Ghazali, a Syrian citizen, emphasized the rejection of Israel’s actions, stating that the Syrian people are united across all regions and have the strength to solve their own problems. “We are here in front of the United Nations to send a message rejecting Netanyahu’s statements. We do not need foreign overseers,” Ghazali said.

Syrian writer Rami Kousa echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of national sovereignty and denouncing any foreign attempts to undermine Syria’s control over its own territory. “It’s the Syrian people’s duty to stand against any attempt to undermine our sovereignty,” Kousa said.

Protests in Sweida Reflect Syrian Unity

In Sweida, hundreds of people rallied in the city center, waving Syrian flags and denouncing Netanyahu’s remarks. Hiba Twair, a protester from Sweida, asserted that Netanyahu’s statements represent only his own position, not the views of the Syrian people. “Every region of Syria belongs to Syria alone. We reject any identity other than our Syrian identity,” she said.

Firas Al-Haqbani, another demonstrator, condemned the Israeli demands, stressing the loyalty of the people in regions like Jabal al-Arab, Hauran Plain, and Quneitra to Syria.

Fears of Escalation Amid Israeli Military Activity

The protests come amid growing concerns over an escalation in southern Syria, with reports indicating that Israeli forces are expanding their presence near the border. Syria’s interim government has been actively working to consolidate control over its territory, heightening fears of further military confrontation.

In response to Netanyahu’s remarks, the Syrian National Dialogue Conference, which concluded on Tuesday, reaffirmed Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The conference rejected any form of partition and condemned the presence of Israeli troops in Syrian territory, calling for their immediate and unconditional withdrawal.