Providing drinking water is K’taka govt’s top priority: DK Shivakumar on farmers’ demand

Karnataka Deputy CM Responds to Farmers’ Request for Water Release to Save Crops

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar assured on Wednesday that providing drinking water to citizens remains the government’s top priority, despite the recent demands from farmers for the release of water from state reservoirs to save their standing crops.

A delegation from the Karnataka State Farmers’ Association and Farmers’ Army, led by Minister Sharanabasappa Gowda Darshanapur, met Shivakumar at his residence in Sadashivanagar. The farmers requested the immediate release of water from the right and left canals of the Narayanapur Basavasagar Reservoir for irrigation purposes until April 15, covering a total of 89,000 hectares.

Farmers’ Demand for Water Release to Save Crops

During the meeting, Shivakumar acknowledged the request and confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had already written a letter to Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the ongoing issues surrounding Krishna River water sharing. Despite advice against cultivating a second crop, farmers in the region proceeded with sowing, putting them in need of additional water for irrigation.

Shivakumar emphasized that instead of relying on the central government, neighboring states should collaborate to address the water-sharing challenges. The farmers noted that 6.60 TMC of water had been reserved for agriculture in the Narayanapur Basavasagar Reservoir, and its release was crucial for saving their crops.

Shivakumar Responds to BJP Protests on Milk Price Hike

In the same address, Shivakumar also responded to the BJP’s ongoing protest over the milk price hike in Karnataka. He accused the BJP of being “anti-farmer” for protesting milk price increases while failing to speak up when electricity prices were reduced. Shivakumar also challenged the BJP to address rising petrol, diesel, and fodder costs, suggesting that milk and curd prices in Karnataka were still lower compared to other states.

When questioned about Bengaluru’s water tariff hike, Shivakumar explained that a minimal increase of one paisa per liter was necessary to offset the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s annual loss of Rs 1,000 crore. The price adjustment was essential to support future projects, but Shivakumar assured that the increase would not burden the poorer sections of society. The government will also run awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of water conservation.

Shivakumar further discussed waste management, criticizing the central BJP government for imposing an expensive cess in 2022. He noted that the state government was working on reducing the cess and had instructed officials to issue clarifications through advertisements.

Shivakumar’s comments have sparked ongoing discussions on the need for better water management and government policies to support both farmers and residents across the state.