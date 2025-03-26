Psychologist’s Statements Could Provide Vital Clues in R.G. Kar Rape and Murder Case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to gain significant insights from the statement of a renowned psychologist who had provided counseling to the victim of the R.G. Kar rape and murder case just months before the tragedy occurred. This newly surfaced information may play a crucial role in the ongoing investigation.

Psychologist’s Statement on Victim’s Complaints and Alleged Harassment

The psychologist, who voluntarily approached the victim’s family and close associates, revealed critical details about the counseling sessions he held with the victim prior to her death. According to the counselor, the victim, a woman doctor, had sought counseling due to psychological fatigue caused by severe sleep deprivation. She cited “sustained and prolonged duty hours” as the primary cause of her stress.

The counselor further claimed that the victim confided in him, explaining that these excessive duty hours were imposed on her after she started protesting against mismanagement and irregularities by some senior staff members at the hospital.

Counselor Promises to Share Findings in Court

The counselor has assured the victim’s parents that he is willing to share the details of these counseling sessions in court, should the opportunity arise. His statement is expected to provide significant leads to the CBI, especially concerning the angle of evidence tampering and alterations during the initial investigation.

Sources close to the investigation indicate that the statements provided by the psychologist could be vital in steering the next phase of the CBI’s investigation into the case. The victim’s tragic death, found in a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9 last year, remains under intense scrutiny.

Calcutta High Court’s Direction for Further Investigation

In a recent development, the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench, led by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, instructed the CBI to clarify whether the case involves “rape or gang-rape.” This has brought renewed attention to the case, prompting a new wave of debate and discussion, particularly among medical bodies in the state. The next hearing is scheduled for March 28, where Justice Ghosh has also ordered the CBI to submit the case diary for review.

Medical Fraternity and Public Outcry Intensify

The Calcutta High Court’s statement regarding the possibility of gang-rape has stirred up further unrest, prompting various medical organizations in West Bengal to begin a fresh campaign surrounding the issue. As the investigation continues, the case remains a focal point of public debate and legal scrutiny.

With the CBI expected to present new findings in the coming weeks, all eyes remain on how the investigation will unfold and whether the psychologist’s statements will hold the key to unraveling the truth behind the victim’s tragic death