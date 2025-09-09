Public Demand Grows for Indiramma Houses and New Ration Cards, Says Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism and Excise Jupally Krishna Rao said there is a significant demand from the public for the sanctioning of Indiramma houses and new ration cards.

During a face-to-face event at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, he collected applications from attendees. Later, speaking to the media, he mentioned that there has been an increase in applications concerning Dharani issues and passbooks.

“I have directed the officials to address all the applications received during the face-to-face event as promptly as possible,” he added.

In response to the High Court’s ruling regarding the Group-1 Mains results, the Minister affirmed that the State government will honor the court’s decision and will carefully consider it before making an appropriate move.

Jupally Krishna Rao also criticised the previous BRS government for not conducting the Group-1 exam over the past decade, asserting that the BRS party has no authority to comment on this matter.

We have directed officials from the Excise department to carry out an investigation into the drug manufacturing facility case in Cherlapally and provide a report. Actions will be initiated against the relevant officials based on the findings of that report,” he stated.