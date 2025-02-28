500 Cops, 400 Villagers, Dog Squads & Drones: How Pune Rape Accused Was Caught After 75-Hour Chase

Pune police successfully arrested Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37), the prime accused in the Swargate bus depot rape case, after an intense 75-hour manhunt involving nearly 500 police personnel, dog squads, drones, and the support of over 400 villagers. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the arrest in a press briefing late Thursday night.

Breakthrough Came from an Informant

Gade was on the run after allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman inside an empty AC bus at Swargate depot on Tuesday morning. His attempt to seek drinking water from a local individual led to his capture, as the person turned out to be a police informant.

“The accused had approached someone for drinking water. This individual promptly tipped off the police, providing the breakthrough we needed. By 1:10 AM, we had him in custody,” said Kumar. The informant will be rewarded ₹1 lakh for assisting in the arrest, as announced earlier.

Special Investigation Team Formed

Following Gade’s arrest, Pune police have formed a special team to ensure a swift and thorough investigation. The case will be prosecuted in a fast-track court, and a special counsel will be appointed.

“We are committed to conducting a strong investigation and building a watertight case against the accused. A women’s safety audit is also being planned to enhance security measures in public places,” Kumar added.

Details of the Crime and Accused’s History

The incident took place around 5:45 AM on Tuesday when the victim, a medical professional, was waiting for a bus to Satara. Gade misled her, claiming the bus was at another platform, and lured her into an empty bus before assaulting her. He wore a mask to conceal his identity.

Investigations revealed that Gade has a criminal history, with multiple cases of robbery, theft, and chain-snatching registered against him in Pune and Ahilyanagar districts. He had been out on bail since 2019.

Public Outrage and Political Reaction

The horrific incident sparked widespread outrage, leading to protests at Swargate depot. A group of Uddhav Sena leaders vandalized the security guard cabin at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus station, demanding stricter security measures for women.

The Pune police assured that immediate steps are being taken to improve safety at transport hubs and prevent such incidents in the future.