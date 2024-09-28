India

Punjab CM Mann tests positive for leptospirosis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on Saturday diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, with doctors saying he is being given antibiotics.

28 September 2024
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on Saturday diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, with doctors saying he is being given antibiotics.

The 50-year-old AAP leader was admitted to the Fortis Hospital Mohali on Wednesday for a routine check-up.

“At present, all vitals of the Chief Minister are completely stable. As suspected at the time of admission for tropical fever, his blood tests for leptospirosis came back positive,” according to a heath bulletin issued by the hospital.

It said the chief minister has already been put on appropriate antibiotics. “All clinical features and pathological tests have shown satisfactory improvement.”

According to the WHO, leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects both humans and animals. Humans become infected through direct contact with the urine of infected animals or with a urine-contaminated environment.

The bacteria enter the body through cuts or abrasions on the skin, or through the mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes.

