Punjab Congress Urges Bharat Ratna for Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Chandigarh: In a significant political move, Partap Singh Bajwa, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader, has called for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Bajwa has written to all political parties in the Punjab Assembly, urging them to support a joint resolution recommending Dr. Singh for this prestigious accolade.

Also Read: PM Modi to Inaugurate New Jammu Railway Division and Other Key Projects Tomorrow

A Unified Appeal Across Party Lines

In his letter addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sadhwan, and leaders from prominent parties like Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP, and BSP, Bajwa emphasised Dr. Singh’s unparalleled contributions to India’s development and his deep connection to Punjab.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh is a proud son of Punjab whose life epitomizes resilience, humility, and selfless service,” Bajwa stated, adding that his journey has been an inspiration for millions.

Dr. Manmohan Singh: Architect of Modern India

Bajwa highlighted Dr. Singh’s pivotal role in:

Economic Liberalisation (1991): As the architect of India’s economic reforms, Dr. Singh revived the Indian economy, transforming it into a global powerhouse.

As the architect of India’s economic reforms, Dr. Singh revived the Indian economy, transforming it into a global powerhouse. Prime Ministerial Tenure: Focused on inclusive growth, social justice, and economic stability, Dr. Singh’s leadership impacted millions of lives across India.

Focused on inclusive growth, social justice, and economic stability, Dr. Singh’s leadership impacted millions of lives across India. Contributions to Punjab: His initiatives in agriculture, rural development, and education left a lasting legacy in his home state and across the nation.

Proposal for a Collective Resolution

Bajwa has proposed that the Punjab Assembly pass a unanimous resolution recognizing Dr. Singh’s contributions and urging the central government to confer the Bharat Ratna upon him.

Additionally, he suggested the formation of an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and advocate for this recognition.

“This is not just about honouring a remarkable individual; it is about reaffirming our collective commitment to democracy, integrity, and excellence in public service,” Bajwa wrote in his appeal.

A Unifying Force in Indian Politics

Dr. Singh’s calm demeanour, intellectual acumen, and bipartisan approach have made him a unifying figure in Indian politics. Bajwa emphasized that bestowing the Bharat Ratna on Dr. Singh would not only acknowledge his exceptional contributions but also serve as an inspiration for future generations.

“Honouring him with the Bharat Ratna would celebrate his statesmanship, commitment to public service, and his role in shaping India’s growth and global stature,” Bajwa concluded.

What’s Next?

The proposal has garnered widespread attention, and the Punjab Assembly’s response will be closely watched as leaders from all parties deliberate on this historic initiative.