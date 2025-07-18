Punjab FC extend winger Leon Augustine’s contract until 2027

Mohali: Punjab FC have officially announced the contract extension of winger Leon Augustine, who will now remain with the club until 2027.

Impressive Growth Since Joining Punjab FC

The 26-year-old joined Punjab FC in the 2023–24 season and has shown significant improvement. After just four appearances in his debut season, Leon played 20 matches in the 2024–25 Indian Super League (ISL), logging 1,020 minutes and scoring once against Odisha FC.

Coach Lauds Leon’s Versatility and Growth

Speaking on the extension, Head Coach Panagiotis Dilimperis praised the winger:

“Leon is a hardworking and versatile player who brings great value to our squad, both in attack and in defence. His growth last season was remarkable and this extension reflects our belief in his potential.”

Dilimperis also emphasized the club’s vision to build a young and strong core, adding,

“I look forward to seeing him contribute even more in the coming seasons.”

Stats Highlight Leon’s All-Round Contribution

In the 2024–25 season, Leon registered:

279 successful passes with a 70% accuracy rate

with a 693 total touches , with 15 touches in the opposition box

, with 9 chances created and 2 shots on target

and 72 duels won and 67 recoveries

Though he started as an attacker, injuries required him to play as a wing-back, showcasing his adaptability.

Club’s Vision Aligned with Leon’s Future

Technical Director Nikolaos Topoliatis also spoke on the contract renewal:

“Extending Leon’s contract is a clear step in our vision to build a strong foundation of young, committed players… Leon has shown great character, adaptability, and promise.”

He concluded by expressing confidence in Leon’s continued role in the team’s long-term success.