Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl First Against RCB in Rain-Hit IPL Match

Bengaluru: In a rain-affected match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The game was reduced to 14 overs per side due to a delayed start caused by rain.

Key Changes in Punjab Kings Line-Up

Punjab made notable changes to their playing XI. Marcus Stoinis replaced Glenn Maxwell, and Harpreet Brar was also brought into the squad to adapt to the shortened format.

RCB Stick With Winning Combination

Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose to stick with their previous playing XI, signaling confidence in their existing combination despite the altered match conditions.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Philip Salt

Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar (c)

Liam Livingstone

Jitesh Sharma (w)

Tim David

Krunal Pandya

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Josh Hazlewood

Suyash Sharma

Yash Dayal

Punjab Kings (PBKS):