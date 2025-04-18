Sports
Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl First Against RCB in Rain-Hit IPL Match
Bengaluru: In a rain-affected match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The game was reduced to 14 overs per side due to a delayed start caused by rain.
Key Changes in Punjab Kings Line-Up
Punjab made notable changes to their playing XI. Marcus Stoinis replaced Glenn Maxwell, and Harpreet Brar was also brought into the squad to adapt to the shortened format.
RCB Stick With Winning Combination
Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose to stick with their previous playing XI, signaling confidence in their existing combination despite the altered match conditions.
Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):
- Philip Salt
- Virat Kohli
- Rajat Patidar (c)
- Liam Livingstone
- Jitesh Sharma (w)
- Tim David
- Krunal Pandya
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Josh Hazlewood
- Suyash Sharma
- Yash Dayal
Punjab Kings (PBKS):
- Priyansh Arya
- Nehal Wadhera
- Shreyas Iyer (c)
- Shashank Singh
- Josh Inglis (w)
- Marcus Stoinis
- Marco Jansen
- Harpreet Brar
- Xavier Bartlett
- Arshdeep Singh
- Yuzvendra Chahal