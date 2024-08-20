Punjab Minister seeks Rs 10 crore ex-gratia for Kolkata victim

Chandigarh: Standing firmly with the doctor’s fraternity agitating against the shocking rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Monday demanded Rs 10 crore ex-gratia from the Centre and the West Bengal government for the parents of the victim, besides seeking speedy justice for the victim and exemplary punishment for culprits.

He also urged the Union government to bring a stringent central law to prevent assault against medical professionals across the country.

Balbir Singh, who was accompanied by MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Banga MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, Baba Farid University Vice Chancellor Rajiv Sood, Health Secretary Kumar Rahul, among others, held a meeting with representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, Resident Doctors Association and Medical and Dental Teachers Association here.

He assured the agitating doctors that he would write to the union Health minister to bring a central law for the prevention of assault on medical professionals. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led state government would ensure the security of all doctors, particularly women healthcare staff, he added.

The Minister directed the department officials to constitute District Health Boards to conduct a security audit at all the state health institutes to ensure the safety of medical professionals, especially women staff. He also asked the heads of the government health institutes to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) relating to security and infrastructure within 48 hours at their institutes. He categorically said that there should be no dark spots and women medical professionals on night shift must be accompanied by two male staff whenever she has to go to see patients in distant wards.

While assuring full support to the healthcare fraternity from the Punjab government, Balbir Singh urged all the doctors to resume their duty as the suffering of the patients, especially the poor, is profoundly concerning. He said that the state government is supporting the medical community’s demand for justice

Chabbewal said that the women’s grievances cell should also be activated.

Director, Medical Education and Research, Avnish Kumar, Director, Health and Family Welfare, Hitinder Kaur, Punjab IMA President Sunil Katyal, PCMSA President Akhil Sarin, Medical and Dental Teacher Association President Darshanjit, Resident Doctors Association Presidents Ram Mehar Sharma (Faridkot), Dr Shivanshi (Amritsar), and Akshay (Patiala) and Director-cum-Principals of Government Medical Colleges, including Rajeev Devgan (Amritsar), Dr Rajan Singla (Patiala) and Sanjay Gupta (Faridkot) among other prominent personalities were present in the meeting.