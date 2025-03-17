Punjab Police Suspends 12 Officials for Assaulting Army Colonel, Son Over Parking Dispute

Patiala: Punjab Police has suspended 12 personnel, including three inspectors, after a public uproar over the alleged assault of an Army Colonel and his son in Patiala. The incident, which occurred on the night of March 13-14 near a dhaba close to Rajindra Hospital, has drawn widespread condemnation after a video of the attack surfaced online.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered, and officials have confirmed that the investigation will be completed within 45 days.

Colonel and Son Attacked Near Rajindra Hospital

Colonel Pushpinder Singh Batth, currently posted at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi, and his son were allegedly attacked by police officials following a parking dispute.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Enjoys a Colorful Holi with Her Little Munchkins

According to reports, the Colonel and his family were having a meal near their car when police officials demanded they move their vehicle for their own parking. When Colonel Batth objected to their tone, a violent altercation ensued.

Punjab Police Officials Suspended

Following the incident, Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh announced the suspension of 12 police personnel, including:

Inspectors: Harry Boparai, Ronnie Singh, and Harjinder Dhillon

Harry Boparai, Ronnie Singh, and Harjinder Dhillon Nine other police personnel

“We regret this incident and apologise. The Indian Army and Punjab Police share a strong relationship, and we aim to maintain it,” said SSP Nanak Singh.

He assured that a detailed investigation was underway and strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Colonel and Son Hospitalized with Serious Injuries

Colonel Batth’s wife, Jaswinder Batth, described the horrifying ordeal. She alleged that the officers, along with their team, attacked her husband and son with baseball bats and sharp-edged weapons.

The Colonel suffered multiple injuries , including a fractured left hand .

, including a . His son, Angad Singh, sustained a deep head wound .

. Both victims have been hospitalized since 2:00 PM on March 14.

She also claimed that authorities initially delayed recording their statements, and an FIR was not registered immediately.

The altercation was caught on CCTV, further strengthening the case against the accused police officials.

“Neither the police officials nor the Army officer was in uniform when the incident occurred,” said SSP Nanak Singh.

Western Command Takes Up the Matter with Punjab Government

The incident has drawn strong reactions from the Western Command Headquarters and the 1 Armoured Division in Patiala, which have escalated the matter with the Punjab government and police authorities.

A statement from the Western Command HQs confirmed:

“There was an altercation and scuffle between an Army officer on leave in Patiala and policemen post-midnight on March 13-14. The issue is being handled with due urgency at both the state government and local levels by the Command HQs and lower formations. An FIR has been lodged, and strict action against the errant policemen has been assured by the authorities.”

The Colonel has since been shifted to the Military Hospital (MH), where local civilian administration and police officials visited him to provide necessary assurances.

Authorities Under Pressure for Swift Justice

As the investigation progresses, authorities are facing increasing pressure to ensure swift justice and accountability. With strong public outcry and official involvement from the Army, the case is being closely monitored at both the state and central levels.News