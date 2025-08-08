Pupalaguda Temple Wall Collapse Destroys Four Houses, Newlywed Among Families Displaced

Hyderabad: A temple wall in the Pupalaguda area of Manikonda municipality limits suddenly collapsed, causing severe damage to nearby houses. According to reports, the 45-foot-high and nearly 100-foot-long wall completely destroyed four houses, while a three-storey building was partially damaged.

The incident occurred after heavy rain at night, when the temple wall suddenly gave way, burying nearby houses under its debris. The owner of these houses is Kalakuntla Satyamma, whose four houses were destroyed in the accident, forcing four families onto the streets.

According to sources, Satyamma’s son Laxman was married just two months ago. The newlywed bride was seen in tears as all the gold and household goods were buried under the debris.

Residents of the area said that if people had been inside their homes at the time of the collapse, there could have been a loss of life. The administration has begun clearing the debris and providing immediate assistance to the affected families.