‘Pushpa’ Made More in Hindi Than Telugu — Nagarjuna Explains Why

Mumbai: Veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has shared insightful thoughts on the massive success of larger-than-life South Indian films like ‘Pushpa’, ‘KGF’, and ‘Baahubali’ in the Hindi-speaking regions. Speaking at the WAVES Summit 2025 during the panel discussion ‘Pan-Indian Cinema: Myth or Momentum?’, Nagarjuna emphasized the importance of staying rooted in native storytelling traditions.

‘Pushpa’ and ‘KGF’ Earned More in Hindi Than Telugu, Says Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna noted that Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ films made more money in North India than in the Telugu-speaking regions. He attributed this trend to the North Indian audience’s growing appetite for larger-than-life cinematic experiences.

“We have seen similar stories in Telugu before, like ‘Pushpa’. But in Bihar, UP, Punjab — people wanted to see their own larger-than-life heroes. Films like ‘KGF’, ‘Pushpa’, and ‘Baahubali’ gave them that magic on screen,” said Nagarjuna.

Larger-than-Life Films Offer Escape to Everyday Indians

Addressing the cultural context, Nagarjuna said such films succeed because they provide escapism and emotional catharsis.

“In India, living day to day is difficult. So when people come to theatres, they want to see something magical, not mundane. That’s why we love seeing our heroes doing impossible things, like in ‘KGF’ or ‘Pushpa’,” he explained.

Indian Films Need Not Imitate the West

Nagarjuna also drew comparisons between Indian and Western superhero narratives, pointing out that Indian cinema doesn’t need superpowers to elevate its heroes.

“In Marvel or DC films, Superman does the same thing. But in India, we don’t need superpowers. We like our common men becoming heroes. And when I watch Prabhas or Allu Arjun on screen, I clap and whistle like everyone else,” he shared.

Rooted Storytelling Is the Key to Pan-India Success

Highlighting the success of S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’, Nagarjuna praised the director for staying authentic to Telugu storytelling, which ultimately resonated with audiences worldwide.

“Rajamouli shot ‘Baahubali’ frame by frame like a Telugu film. He was proud of his roots, and it worked. The moment you’re true to your culture, it connects globally,” he added.

Indian Storytelling Has Its Own DNA, Says Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna concluded by urging filmmakers to embrace Indian storytelling’s unique identity rather than chasing Western styles.

“Indian cinema has its own DNA. We shouldn’t be ashamed of it. Our myths, emotions, and values are powerful enough to tell universal stories,” he said.

The panel also featured acclaimed actors Anupam Kher, Khushbu Sundar, and Karthi, all discussing the growing phenomenon of pan-Indian cinema.