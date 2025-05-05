Putin Condemns Pahalgam Attack in Call with PM Modi, Demands Action Against Perpetrators

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, expressing solidarity with India during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russia Extends Full Support to India’s Fight Against Terrorism

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Putin conveyed his deepest condolences over the loss of innocent lives and reaffirmed Russia’s full support to India in its battle against terrorism.

“President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on social media.

“He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism.”

Perpetrators Must Be Brought to Justice: Putin

Putin stressed that the perpetrators and their supporters must be brought to justice for carrying out the heinous attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area.

Strengthening India-Russia Strategic Ties

During the conversation, both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi also conveyed his greetings to President Putin on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Modi Invites Putin to India for Annual Summit

As part of their diplomatic exchange, PM Modi extended an invitation to President Putin for the India-Russia annual summit to be held in India later this year.