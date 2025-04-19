Putin Declares Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine, Urges Kyiv to Respond in Kind

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an Easter ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, effective from 6:00 pm (Moscow time) on Saturday until midnight on Sunday. The Russian President also called on Kyiv to reciprocate the gesture in the spirit of the religious holiday.

The announcement was made during a televised meeting with Chief of the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, who briefed Putin on recent military developments, particularly in Russia’s Kursk region.

Russian Forces Reclaim Most of Kursk Region

General Gerasimov reported that Russian troops had successfully retaken over 99 percent of the territory seized by Ukrainian Armed Forces in an incursion launched in August 2024. “In the areas of the Kursk region where the Ukraine armed force mounted an incursion, the main part of the territory… is now liberated. That’s 1,260 square kilometres, 99.5 percent,” he informed the President.

Putin described the truce as a humanitarian gesture aligned with Easter observances and emphasized that its success now depends on Ukraine’s willingness to participate.

The announcement comes amid intensifying battles in border regions and increasing international calls for temporary ceasefires during religious occasions.