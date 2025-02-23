Moscow: On the third anniversary of Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin praised the courage and dedication of Russian soldiers, asserting that they are defending the country’s “national interests” in Ukraine. In a video released on Russia’s Defenders of the Fatherland Day, Putin expressed unwavering commitment to enhancing Russia’s military capabilities in response to shifting global dynamics.

Putin’s Message to Russian Soldiers and the Nation

“Today, at the risk of their lives and with courage, they (soldiers) are resolutely defending their homeland, national interests, and Russia’s future,” Putin stated. He emphasized that the nation’s military will continue to strengthen, with a focus on combat readiness, as it plays a crucial role in ensuring Russia’s security and sovereignty.

Efforts to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict through Diplomacy

In a diplomatic move this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov met with a U.S. delegation in Riyadh, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The talks were aimed at improving bilateral ties and discussing ways to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A joint press release from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that both sides exchanged views on the conflict and reiterated their mutual commitment to peaceful negotiations. The Russian side highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict to pave the way for long-term peace while safeguarding the security and interests of all involved countries.

Restoring Trust Between Russia and the U.S.

Putin also shared his thoughts on the ongoing diplomatic efforts, saying that the recent talks in Riyadh marked a positive step toward rebuilding trust between Russia and the United States. He stressed that resolving the Ukrainian crisis is a top priority for Russia and noted that many global challenges, including the Ukraine situation, cannot be effectively addressed without increased trust between the two nations.

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its third year, diplomatic discussions continue, while President Putin remains firm in his support for the Russian military’s role in defending national interests. The outcome of future negotiations and efforts to restore peace remains to be seen, but the focus on strengthening military capabilities and improving diplomatic relations remains a key aspect of Russia’s strategy.