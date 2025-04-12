Putin meets with US special envoy for Ukraine talks

St. Petersburg: In a significant diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of US President Donald Trump, in St. Petersburg for confidential discussions centered on the Ukraine conflict. The meeting marks a notable development in ongoing efforts to seek resolutions amid the prolonged crisis.

According to the Kremlin, the talks covered “various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement,” although no specific details were disclosed. The dialogue was held behind closed doors, signaling the sensitive nature of the discussions.

No Breakthrough Expected, Says Kremlin Spokesperson

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that while both sides exchanged views on the Ukraine situation, no breakthrough was anticipated. However, the fact that high-level communication lines remain open may indicate a potential for diplomatic de-escalation in the near future.

Productive Talks with Russian Investment Fund Chief

Prior to meeting with President Putin, Steve Witkoff engaged in separate talks with Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russia’s special presidential envoy for economic cooperation. Dmitriev described the discussion as “productive,” hinting at possible economic or strategic undercurrents related to the Ukraine negotiations.

US-Russia Discussions in Istanbul Yield Diplomatic Progress

In a parallel development, the Russian consulate in Istanbul announced progress in US-Russia bilateral diplomatic talks. These talks, unrelated to the St. Petersburg meeting, focused on restoring banking and financial services for diplomatic missions of both countries.

The two delegations exchanged diplomatic notes to formalize agreements that ensure:

Uninterrupted financial services for diplomatic missions.

for diplomatic missions. Russia’s ability to fulfill its financial obligations to the United Nations and other international organizations.

Return of Diplomatic Properties on the Agenda

Another major outcome of the Istanbul discussions was an agreement to develop a roadmap for the return of six Russian diplomatic properties in the United States, which had previously been confiscated. These properties, Russia maintains, are lawfully owned and essential for restoring normal diplomatic functions.

Key Takeaways:

Putin meets US envoy Steve Witkoff for private talks on the Ukraine conflict.

for private talks on the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin confirms talks were confidential with no immediate breakthrough .

. Productive discussions also held with Russian investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

also held with Russian investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev. US-Russia talks in Istanbul yield progress on diplomatic banking services and property disputes.

