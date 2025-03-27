Putin to Visit India Soon, Strengthening Russia-India Relations: Lavrov

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Upcoming Visit to India Confirmed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently confirmed that preparations are underway for President Vladimir Putin’s highly anticipated visit to India.

Speaking at the Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations conference, Lavrov emphasized the growing political dialogue between the two countries, which are united in their vision for a multipolar world order. He also highlighted the close cooperation and mutual respect that define Russia-India relations.

Lavrov pointed out that the longstanding ties between Russia and India have stood the test of time and continue to flourish across various domains. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first foreign visit after his re-election in 2019 was to Russia, underscoring the strength of bilateral ties. Lavrov added that now it is Russia’s turn, as President Putin has accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to visit India.

Details of Putin’s Visit

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Putin is scheduled to visit India in early 2025. The visit is part of the ongoing commitment for annual meetings between the two leaders. The last meeting took place in December 2021 during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi.

The visit is expected to further solidify the partnership between India and Russia, which has seen significant growth in trade and economic cooperation. The goal is to enhance bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, with 2024 marking a historic milestone of over $60 billion in trade turnover.

Bilateral Cooperation Expands

Lavrov also noted the positive trajectory of bilateral trade, which is poised to continue growing despite external challenges. He emphasized the importance of joint investment projects and the strong interest from business circles in both countries to deepen cooperation. The successful economic partnership has become a key pillar of the relationship between Russia and India.

Also Read: India and Bangladesh Strengthen Ties as Modi and Yunus Eye Bilateral Talks

In addition to trade, Lavrov underscored the shared commitment of both countries to advancing the democratization of international relations. He emphasized India’s growing role as a global power, advocating for the Global South’s increased influence in economic governance and respecting the rights of nations to determine their own development paths.

India’s Role in Multilateral Platforms

The Russian Foreign Minister praised India’s independent, multi-vector foreign policy and acknowledged the country’s rising status as one of the great powers of the modern world. He recognized India’s contributions to global platforms such as the United Nations, G20, BRICS, and SCO, underscoring its influence in shaping international cooperation.

Lavrov also thanked India and Prime Minister Modi for their balanced stance on the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, emphasizing India’s call for dialogue and a resolution to the conflict.

President Putin’s upcoming visit to India is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations, building on the mutual respect and shared goals for a peaceful and prosperous world. As the two countries continue to expand their cooperation, their efforts in trade, international diplomacy, and regional stability will remain central to their growing alliance.