Russian President Vladimir Putin extends condolences to Azerbaijan after an airliner crash in Kazakhstan killed 38 people. The incident, involving a flight from Baku to Grozny, is under investigation amidst Ukrainian drone attacks in the region.

In the wake of the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin has confirmed that Russian air defence systems were actively repelling Ukrainian drone attacks as the aircraft attempted to land in Grozny, Russia. The crash, which occurred on Christmas Day, resulted in the deaths of 38 passengers, while 29 others survived the disaster.

Russian Air Defence and Ukrainian Drone Strikes

According to the Kremlin, the passenger jet, which was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan to Grozny, was attempting to land when it encountered multiple drone strikes near the region. The Russian air defence system was reportedly repelling a series of attacks on Grozny, Mozdok, and Vladikavkaz as the Azerbaijani plane made its descent. Russian authorities did not specify whether these drone strikes directly caused the crash.

The Embraer passenger jet, which was traveling according to its schedule, veered off course and crashed into the Caspian Sea, near the Kazakh city of Aktau. While the specific cause of the crash remains unclear, the White House and Ukrainian officials have raised concerns about potential external interference, with early indications suggesting the involvement of Russian air defence systems.

Kremlin’s Apology and Investigation

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a formal apology to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the crash, expressing his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Putin also acknowledged the tragic incident in Russian airspace but stopped short of directly attributing the crash to Russian military actions.

In a conversation with President Aliyev, Putin conveyed his sorrow over the incident and reiterated Russia’s commitment to investigating the cause of the crash. Azerbaijan’s presidential office noted that the plane had been subjected to “external physical and technical interference” in Russian airspace, which led to the loss of control and its redirection to Kazakhstan.

Ukraine’s Role in the Crisis

Ukrainian officials have also weighed in on the incident, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s spokesperson, Andriy Yermak, calling for Russia to be held accountable. Yermak suggested that the crash was the result of external interference, including possible targeting by Russian air defence systems.

On Friday, a US official also noted early signs that Russian air defence systems may have been involved in the crash. The US government refrained from further comment as the investigation continued.

The “Carpet Plan” and Foggy Conditions

The crash occurred in the midst of a volatile period of heightened military activity in the region. Russian civil aviation head Dmitry Yadrov confirmed that Ukrainian drones had launched targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure in Grozny and Vladikavkaz. In response, Russia enacted a “Carpet plan,” an emergency measure to remove all aircraft from the area. Yadrov also cited dense fog at Grozny airport as a significant factor that complicated the situation further.

While the Kremlin has not directly linked the drone strikes to the crash, they have acknowledged that the incident occurred during a wave of Ukrainian attacks targeting critical infrastructure in Russian-controlled territories.

A rare apology: Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan over the downing of its passenger plane flying in Russian airspace. https://t.co/m6RbujbTqK — [email protected] (@BehroozParhami) December 28, 2024

Ongoing Investigation and Uncertainty

As authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, the situation remains shrouded in uncertainty. The complexity of the incident—coupled with the geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia—has made it challenging for investigators to pinpoint the exact cause of the disaster.

The crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Kazakhstan, which tragically claimed 38 lives, has raised critical questions about the role of Russian air defence systems and the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. While the Kremlin has expressed regret over the loss of life, the involvement of external forces in the crash continues to be a topic of investigation. As the probe continues, international scrutiny is likely to intensify, with both Ukrainian and US officials calling for accountability.