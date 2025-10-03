PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes set sights on strong start in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bengaluru Torpedoes will begin their Season 4 campaign of the Prime Volleyball League on Friday against debutants Goa Guardians at the G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium, with USA Universal Jalen Penrose confident about the team’s preparations. Penrose, a gold medalist in the 2023 NORCECA Pan Am Final Six, is a new member of the squad led by skipper Matt West and coached by Olympic champion David Lee.

On the team environment, Penrose said the group has quickly built chemistry. “The team’s amazing. It’s always difficult when you bring together players from different places, but this group is really fun. We like to joke around with each other, and at the same time, everyone’s open to learning. That makes things so much easier and helps us grow together.” While expressing confidence in the team, Penrose highlighted the comfort of familiar faces and the respect for their leadership.

“One of the reasons I felt comfortable coming here was because I’ve played with Matt West before, and of course, having someone like David Lee as a coach is huge. He’s won at the highest level, and there’s so much to learn from him. For me, it’s also about sharing experiences and learning from the guys here; it goes both ways.” Looking ahead to the season, Penrose underlined the importance of effort over outcome. “Everybody wants to win, that’s for sure.

But the most important thing is that we give our best every time we step on the court. Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play your best and win. But if we give everything we have as a team, the results will come.” Notably, the Torpedoes will also count on a horde of talented Indian players, including attackers Sethu TR and Joel Benjamin J, blocker Mujeeb MC, and experienced libero Midhunkumar Balasubramaniyan.

The Torpedoes are drawn in Pool A alongside Goa Guardians, Chennai Blitz, Kochi Blue Spikers, and Kolkata Thunderbolts. They will play their final league stage match against Mumbai Meteors on October 22. The top four teams across the pools will progress to the semifinals.