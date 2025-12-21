PVNR Expressway Accident in Hyderabad Triggers Heavy Traffic Jam Near Pillar No. 47

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: A fresh PVNR Expressway accident in Hyderabad created panic among commuters after three cars collided near Pillar Number 47, causing severe traffic congestion. The incident occurred while vehicles were moving from Mehdipatnam towards Shamshabad, a busy airport-bound stretch.

Multiple Cars Damaged in PVNR Expressway Accident

The accident on the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway involved three cars, all of which were badly damaged due to the impact. The collision led to a massive traffic jam, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded for a long time.

Commuters travelling towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport faced major delays, adding to frustration during peak travel hours.

Also Read: Does God Exist? Javed Akhtar vs Mufti Shamail Nadvi Debate Sparks Wide Discussion: Video

Rising Accidents on PVNR Expressway Worry Motorists

Frequent PVNR Expressway accidents have become a growing concern for daily commuters. Motorists say the elevated highway has witnessed repeated crashes, especially during high-speed hours.

Key concerns raised by commuters include:

Overspeeding on the airport route

Lack of strict monitoring

Insufficient preventive safety measures

Many have urged traffic authorities to strengthen enforcement and focus on accident prevention on PVNR Expressway.

Injured Shifted to Hospital, Police Begin Probe

Following the accident, injured passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police teams quickly reached the spot, cleared damaged vehicles, and regulated traffic to restore movement.

Officials said the cause of the PVNR Expressway accident is still under investigation.

Demand for Improved Safety Measures

Motorists are calling on traffic police to:

Increase speed monitoring

Install more warning signage

Conduct regular safety checks

They believe stricter measures can help reduce the rising number of Hyderabad PVNR Expressway accidents.

The latest PVNR Expressway accident near Pillar No. 47 in Hyderabad once again highlights the urgent need for improved road safety. With the highway being a key airport corridor, commuters expect immediate action to prevent further mishaps and ensure smoother travel.