PVR Inox Reports ₹125 Crore Loss in Q4 FY25 as Revenue Drops by 27%

Mumbai: Leading multiplex chain PVR Inox reported a significant net loss of ₹125.3 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, marking a sharp contrast to the ₹35.5 crore profit in Q3. The disappointing performance stems from a major drop in revenue, weak content lineup, and an erratic release calendar.

Revenue Falls to ₹1,249.8 Crore in Q4

According to the company’s filing on the stock exchange, PVR Inox’s revenue from operations plummeted by 27.3% to ₹1,249.8 crore, compared to ₹1,717.3 crore in the previous quarter. Total income also saw a steep decline of 25.46%, dropping from ₹1,759.1 crore in Q3 to ₹1,311.2 crore in Q4.

Profit Turns to Loss Amid Decline in Film Releases

The company attributed this downturn to:

Also Read: What Was Behind Ram Charan’s Early Birthday Wish for Jr NTR? A Shocking Display of True Friendship!

A 14% reduction in film releases

The absence of major blockbuster films

Multiple film postponements that disrupted revenue flow

As a result, gross box office revenue fell by 9%. The profit before tax, which stood at ₹46.2 crore in Q3, turned into a loss of ₹167.7 crore in Q4. Net profit attributed to shareholders also went into the red at ₹125 crore, compared to ₹35.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Ajay Bijli Calls FY25 a ‘Year of Transformation’

Despite the setbacks, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR Inox, remained optimistic.

“FY25 was a year of transformation for us. We focused on innovation, agility, and became a future-ready organization,” he said.

Cost-Control Measures Show Results

PVR Inox managed to reduce total expenses by 13.67%, bringing them down from ₹1,712.8 crore in Q3 to ₹1,478.7 crore in Q4. These cost-control efforts suggest that the company is working toward stabilizing its financial structure amid industry-wide challenges.

Looking Ahead Amid Industry Challenges

The Q4 results reflect the volatile nature of the film exhibition business in FY25. However, with anticipated big-budget releases and a more predictable release calendar in FY26, PVR Inox may look to bounce back. Investors and moviegoers alike will be watching closely as the company navigates a challenging entertainment landscape.