Medical Emergency Forces Dhaka-Bound Qatar Airways Flight to Land at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: A Qatar Airways flight bound for Dhaka was forced to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday after a woman passenger developed severe health complications mid-air.

Emergency Landing at RGI Airport

The flight, QR 642, was en route from Doha, Qatar, to Dhaka, Bangladesh, when the crew identified a medical emergency on board. Around 3:00 a.m., the pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at RGIA, requesting permission for an emergency landing to ensure immediate medical attention for the ailing passenger.

ATC swiftly granted approval, and the aircraft landed safely at 3:25 a.m. at the international airport, where medical personnel were already on standby to attend to the passenger.

Passenger Declared Dead Upon Arrival

After the plane landed, airport medical staff rushed to assist the woman. However, despite their prompt efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly after being examined at the airport’s medical facility. The exact cause of her sudden health deterioration remains undisclosed, pending further investigation.

Flight Resumes Journey

Following the completion of necessary protocols, Qatar Airways Flight QR 642 was cleared for departure and resumed its journey to Dhaka at 3:42 a.m., with the remaining passengers and crew onboard.

Past Incidents of Emergency Landings

This incident adds to a growing number of emergency landings at Hyderabad’s RGIA, a key international transit hub that frequently handles medical emergencies and technical diversions for flights traveling between Asia and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Yet to Issue Official Statement

While Qatar Airways has yet to release an official statement regarding the unfortunate event, authorities are expected to conduct a routine review of the incident.

This tragic occurrence highlights the critical role that airports and airlines play in handling mid-air medical emergencies, ensuring passenger safety and timely medical intervention whenever necessary.