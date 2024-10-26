Qatar, Jordan and UAE join Saudi Arabia in condemning Israeli airstrikes on Iran

Doha: Qatar, Jordan and UAE joined Saudi Arabia on Saturday in condemning the airstrikes launched by Israel on the territory of Iran while expressing deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on security and stability in the region.

“The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of Israel’s targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering this act a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and a clear breach of the principles of international law,” read a statement issued by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry emphasised the country’s deep concern regarding the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation and urged all concerned parties to exercise restraint, resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, and avoid anything that could destabilise security and stability in the region.

It also reiterated Qatar’s call for the international community to intensify efforts aimed at de-escalation, reducing tensions, and ending the suffering of the peoples of the region, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates asserted that Israeli airstrikes were in violation of international law and could lead to a dangerous escalation and more tension in the region.

Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the spokesperson for Jordanian foreign ministry, stressed the Kingdom’s “absolute rejection” of the dangerous escalation in the region and violations of international law, warning against slipping into a conflict that threatens the stability of the region and international security.

“We call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take immediate measures to impose a halt to the Israeli aggression in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon as a first step towards reducing the escalation, stopping Israel’s violations of international law and UN resolutions, and protecting the security and stability of the region from the disastrous consequences of continued Israeli attacks,” remarked Al-Qudah.

The UAE, while strongly condemning the military targeting of Iran, expressed its deep concern over the continued escalation and its repercussions on security and stability in the region.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of exercising maximum restraint and wisdom to avoid risks and the expansion of the conflict.

“The ministry reiterated the UAE’s belief that enhancing dialogue, adhering to international laws, and respecting the sovereignty of states are the best foundations for resolving current crises. In this context, the UAE stresses the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic means, away from the language of confrontation and escalation,” it mentioned.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia expressed its “condemnation and denunciation” of the Israeli military’s action of targeting Iran, which it said is a violation of its sovereignty and a violation of international laws and norms.

“The Kingdom affirms its unwavering position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and people of the region.

The Kingdom urges all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and reduce escalation, and warns of the consequences of continuing military conflicts in the region,” read a statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry.

It called on the international community and influential and active parties to carry out their roles and responsibilities towards reducing escalation and ending the conflicts in the region.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday the successful completion of “precise and targeted strikes” against multiple military targets in Iran that posed an immediate threat to Israel.

These strikes, conducted in three waves in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force (IAF), took place early Saturday in response to a ballistic missile attack on October 1, revealed IDF spokesman, Brigadier General Daniel Hagar.

“Our message is clear: anyone who threatens the State of Israel and strives to drag the region into a wider escalation will pay a heavy price. We proved today that we have the ability to act decisively, and that we are ready, in attack and defense, to protect the State of Israel and the citizens of Israel,” said Hagar.

He added: “The IDF has fulfilled its mission. Should the Iranian regime make the mistake of initiating a new escalation, we will respond.”