Queen Elizabeth’s Wedding Cake Slice from 1947 Auctioned for Thousands

London: A 77-year-old slice of wedding cake from the royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, held in 1947, was recently auctioned for £2,200 (around 2.40 lakh). Described as a “rare piece,” the slice dates back to the royal wedding on November 20, 1947, although it is no longer fit for consumption.

The cake slice was kept in its original packaging, a small box featuring a silver emblem of then-Princess Elizabeth. Inside, an intricate doily has helped preserve the cake for over 70 years. This specific piece was originally given as a gift to a woman named Marion Polson, who served as a housekeeper at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

According to the auction house Reeman Dansie, Marion Polson worked as a housekeeper at Holyroodhouse from 1931 to 1969. Alongside the cake, Polson received a personal letter from Elizabeth, thanking her for the wedding gift.

The letter reads, “We are both enchanted with the dessert service; the different flowers and beautiful colors will certainly be admired by all who see it. This is a present we will use frequently, and each time we do, we shall remember your kindness and well-wishes for our happiness.” The letter was signed by the future queen herself.

On the auction house’s website, it states, “The wedding of H.R.H. Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Prince Philip of Greece R.N. on November 20, 1947 (later H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and H.R.H. The Duke of Edinburgh) – a rare piece of wedding cake in the original box, with a presentation card and original packaging addressed to ‘Miss Polson, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland,’ postmarked April 21, 1948. Sold with a printed letter from H.R.H. Princess Elizabeth thanking the royal household staff for their wedding present.”

According to CNN, the original wedding cake was a magnificent creation, standing nine feet tall and weighing approximately 227 kilograms. It was decorated with family crests and featured sugar sculptures depicting the couple’s favorite activities.

The massive cake yielded 2,000 slices for wedding guests, with additional portions distributed to charities and organizations. One tier was even saved for the christening of their first child, Prince Charles.

Although some pieces of the cake have been preserved and auctioned over the years, they remain highly sought after among collectors of royal memorabilia. In 2013, another slice from the 1947 cake was auctioned by Christie’s for £1,750 (around ₹1.91 lakh).