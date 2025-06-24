Questions Raised Over BRS MLC Kavitha’s Sudden Interest in Backward Classes

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched a scathing attack on BRS MLC K. Kavitha on Monday, questioning her newfound concern for Backward Classes (BCs) and accusing her of remaining silent during the BRS government’s 10-year rule.

“Kavitha has no moral right to speak about BCs. Did she ever raise her voice for the weaker sections in the past decade?” asked Minister Ponnam.

Congress Pushes for Constitutional Amendment to Support BC Reservation

Referring to Kavitha’s meeting with BJP MP R. Krishnaiah, a prominent BC leader, Ponnam said that Krishnaiah should seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for a constitutional amendment that would increase BC reservations.

“Congress leaders are ready to accompany him to Delhi to convince the PM,” he added.

Congress Government Passes Bills Granting 42% Reservations for BCs

The minister emphasized that the Congress government in Telangana is already taking decisive action to uplift BC communities. Two bills have been passed in the Assembly to grant 42% reservations for BCs in:

Education

Employment

Local Bodies

“We’ve done our part. The bills have been sent to the Governor. Now the ball is in the Modi government’s court,” said Ponnam.

Congress Invites All Parties to Support BC Welfare

Minister Ponnam called for unity across political lines, inviting even former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his BRS allies to join hands with Congress in empowering BC communities.

He also criticized any attempts to politicize the BC reservation issue, urging all stakeholders to work towards inclusive development without party lines.

Rahul Gandhi’s Vision Guiding Telangana’s Welfare Policy

Ponnam reaffirmed that the Congress party, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, is committed to comprehensive welfare for BCs in Telangana. The state government is determined to ensure their upliftment in education, employment, and governance.