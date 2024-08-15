Questions raised over late police action after midnight vandalism at RG Kar

Kolkata: The entire area surrounding the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a junior doctor was brutally raped and murder last week, turned into a virtual battlefield after midnight after a mob ransacked the emergency department of the hospital.

The incident was reported soon after scores of people led by women took to the streets of Kolkata following the call of ‘Meyera, Raat Dakhal Karo’ (girls, reclaim the night), demanding justice for the junior doctor.

As per sources, after waiting for over 30 minutes, the police contingent posted in and around the hospital premises resorted to lathi charge and firing of teas gas shells to disperse the miscreants.

In retaliation, the mob reportedly attacked the policemen with stones and brickbats, leaving some of them injured.

Now questions are being raised over the late action by the police as the ransacking took place when the entire focus was on the pre-announced midnight protest by women at different parts of the state, including the area surrounding the hospital.

Women protesters apprehend that there might be two reasons behind this ‘orchestrated’ hooliganism.

First, to divert attention from the protests by women during midnight hours. And second, to create an air of terror to silent the voices of protest erupting not just from the medical fraternity, but, also from different sections of the society against the ghastly rape and murder of the junior doctor.

Eyewitnesses said the police posted at the hospital premises remained mute spectators as the group of miscreants ransacked the emergency department.

The group of youth were heard claiming that their protest was against the denial of treatment to patients following the ‘cease work’ call given at the hospital.

The violent mob also reportedly attacked mediapersons present at the hospital, damaging their cameras.

The dais of those participating in the ‘Midnight Protest March’ outside the hospital premises was also vandalised.