Lost Your ATM Card? Here’s a Quick Way to Get Cash Without a Physical Card

New Delhi: In a major relief for customers who lose or forget their debit cards, the State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a cardless cash withdrawal facility through its mobile banking platform, YONO. With this new service, SBI users can withdraw cash from ATMs without needing a physical debit or ATM card.

YONO Cash: Secure and Convenient

The facility, called ‘YONO Cash,’ was launched earlier this year and enables customers to withdraw money or send funds to others directly via the SBI YONO app. It is especially helpful for those who have lost their card or are awaiting a new one after initiating a block request.

SBI emphasized that while users must still block their lost debit cards within 24 hours, they can continue to access cash using the YONO Cash option until their replacement card arrives.

How to Use SBI’s Cardless Cash Withdrawal Feature

The process is simple and can be completed in a few easy steps:

Step 1:

Download the SBI YONO app and log in using your credentials.

Step 2:

Tap on ‘YONO Pay’—accessible from the home screen, quick links, or the hamburger menu.

Step 3:

Select your bank account, enter the amount you wish to withdraw, and choose ATM as the delivery channel (selected by default).

Step 4:

Create a 6-digit YONO Cash PIN to authenticate your transaction.

Step 5:

Visit any SBI ATM within 4 hours, choose the ‘YONO Cash’ option on the screen, and enter the required details to withdraw the cash—no card required.

Additional Benefits

This cardless withdrawal option offers enhanced safety, as it minimizes the risk of ATM frauds involving skimming or card cloning. It also offers greater convenience in emergency situations where carrying a physical card may not be possible.

With this innovative feature, SBI continues to promote digital and secure banking solutions, giving customers peace of mind and easy access to cash when they need it most.