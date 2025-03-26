IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock Shines as KKR Crush Rajasthan Royals by 8 Wickets

Guwahati: A calm and calculated knock from Quinton de Kock, combined with a disciplined bowling effort, powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 6 of the IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals Slump to Second Straight Loss

With this defeat, Rajasthan Royals have now suffered back-to-back losses in the tournament, slipping to the bottom of the points table at 10th position. Their batting unit faltered again, failing to set a competitive target.

KKR Bowlers Dominate to Restrict RR to 151/9

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, KKR’s bowlers lived up to the decision, putting on an impressive display to limit Rajasthan to 151/9 in their 20 overs.

Dhruv Jurel was the top scorer for RR, making 33 runs off 26 balls, while the rest of the batting lineup failed to build strong partnerships. Sanju Samson (13), Riyan Parag (25), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) all got starts but couldn’t capitalize.

KKR’s bowling was well-balanced — Varun Chakravarthy, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora picked up two wickets each, while Spencer Johnson chipped in with one.

De Kock Anchors Chase as KKR Ease to Victory

Chasing a modest target, KKR made light work of the run chase, thanks to opener Quinton de Kock’s composed innings. His controlled performance ensured KKR never looked in trouble, cruising to an eight-wicket win and boosting their confidence early in the season.

The defeat adds pressure on Rajasthan Royals, who now need a quick turnaround to stay in the playoff race.