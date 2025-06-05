R. Madhavan Reacts to Bengaluru Stampede After RCB Victory: “This is So Heartbreaking”

Mumbai: Bollywood actor R. Madhavan expressed deep sorrow over the Bengaluru stampede tragedy that occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, leaving at least 11 people dead and over 50 injured. The unfortunate incident unfolded during celebrations of RCB’s first-ever IPL victory.

Madhavan Urges Fans to Stay Safe and Avoid Rumors

Taking to Instagram Stories, R. Madhavan reposted Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) official condolence statement and added a heartfelt message:

“This is so heartbreaking. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Please be responsible and safe and do not respond to rumors without checking with the authorities.”

Stampede Triggered by Overcrowding After RCB’s Historic IPL Win

The stampede occurred on June 4, as thousands of excited fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the RCB players celebrating their maiden IPL title win after defeating Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final. The crowd overwhelmed security and control measures outside the stadium, leading to a chaotic and tragic stampede.

Karnataka Government Responds: Compensation and Probe Announced

In response to the incident, the Karnataka state government announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of the deceased. A magisterial probe has also been ordered to investigate the causes and lapses that led to the stampede.

RCB Expresses Grief, Amends Celebration Program

RCB released a statement on social media, expressing condolences and announcing adjustments to their celebratory plans following the tragedy:

“RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families… We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.”

Madhavan’s Recent Film: Kesari Chapter 2

On the professional front, R. Madhavan was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, a historical courtroom drama alongside Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday. The film explores the story of C. Sankaran Nair and the events following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire.