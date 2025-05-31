R. Narayana Murthy Calls for Percentage-Based Model in Theatres, Denies Targeting Pawan Kalyan’s Film

Hyderabad: Veteran actor-producer and People’s Star R. Narayana Murthy has expressed concern over the hardships being faced by single-screen theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In a recent statement, he demanded the implementation of a percentage-based revenue system in theatres to support small-scale filmmakers like himself.

Clarifies Theatre Bandh Is Not Against ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’

Murthy clarified that any proposed theatre bandh to press for this demand should not be misinterpreted as an attempt to obstruct the release of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, starring Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He expressed disappointment that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Kandula Durgesh portrayed the bandh as an anti-film move.

“It hurt me to see the bandh being linked to an agenda against ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. That was never the intention,” said Murthy.

Percentage System Can Save Small Films

According to Murthy, implementing a percentage-based revenue-sharing system would relieve the burden on independent producers. This model ensures that filmmakers are not forced to pay heavy fixed rentals and instead share profits proportionally with theatre owners.

“If the percentage model is implemented, it will remove many obstacles for small producers,” he noted.

High Ticket and Popcorn Prices Alienating Common Audience

Murthy criticized the high ticket prices and expensive snack rates in theatres, saying they are driving the common man away from cinema halls.

“Why are ticket prices being raised? In Hollywood, even movies made with billion-dollar budgets never asked for higher ticket rates. Classics like The Ten Commandments, Ben-Hur, Mughal-e-Azam, and Sholay were made with great effort but never raised ticket prices,” he emphasized.

Cinema Quality, Not Prices, Draws the Crowd

He asserted that a good movie will always draw audiences, regardless of pricing.

“If a film is good, people will come and make it a hit. It will make profits that travel in lorries and goods trains,” Murthy remarked.

Demands for Recognition Through Awards

Murthy also urged the Andhra Pradesh government to institute state-level awards, similar to the Gaddar Awards introduced by the Telangana government, to honor contributions in arts and cinema.

Bandh Is a Democratic Right, Not a Political Tool

Highlighting the democratic nature of peaceful protest, Murthy defended the right to call for a bandh. However, he advised that due notice should be given:

“Bandh is like the Brahmastra in a democracy. Everyone has the right to protest, but a three-week notice to the Film Chamber is necessary,” he said.

Raises Concerns Over Misinterpretation of Bandh Timing

He questioned how the June 1 bandh, which was not announced three weeks in advance, could be linked specifically to Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and stressed that the timing was coincidental, not deliberate