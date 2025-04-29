Race Heats Up for Telangana DGP Post, Government Sends Names to UPSC

With Telangana DGP Dr Jitender set to retire on September 6 this year, the State government has moved swiftly to find his successor. The government has completed the preliminary selection process and forwarded a list of senior IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Eight IPS Officers in Contention

A total of eight senior IPS officers have been shortlisted and their names have been sent to the UPSC. The officers include:

Ravi Gupta

CV Anand

Dr Jitender

Apte Vinayak Prabhakar

Kothakota Srinivas Reddy

B. Shivdhar Reddy

Dr Soumya Mishra

Shikha Goyal

The UPSC will evaluate the officers’ qualifications and recommend three names to the State government, which will then make the final selection.

Timeline for Senior Officers’ Retirement

Among the shortlisted officers:

Kothakota Srinivas Reddy will retire on August 5, 2024.

Ravi Gupta will retire on December 19, 2024.

CV Anand’s retirement is due in June 2028.

Apte Vinayak Prabhakar will retire in October 2029.

B. Shivdhar Reddy will retire on April 28, 2026.

Dr Soumya Mishra will retire on December 30, 2027.

Shikha Goyal will retire on March 31, 2029.

Front-Runners Emerge for DGP Post

According to police sources, CV Anand, B. Shivdhar Reddy, and Dr Soumya Mishra have emerged as strong contenders for the top post. If selected, Dr Soumya Mishra could make history as the first woman DGP of Telangana.

However, based on political and administrative equations, insiders suggest that CV Anand and B. Shivdhar Reddy are currently seen as frontrunners for the prestigious position.

Final Decision Awaited

The UPSC is expected to send its recommendations soon. The next few days will reveal who will take charge as the new head of the Telangana Police Department.