Race2win.com Deccan Derby 2024: A Grand Fusion of Fashion and Horse Racing

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Race Club hosted the spectacular Race2win.com Deccan Derby 2024 today, where the excitement of horse racing met the elegance of high fashion in an unforgettable celebration. This year marked a historic first, as India’s renowned designer duo, Shivan & Narresh, showcased their latest festive collection, creating a dazzling fusion of glamour and sport.

In a pioneering collaboration, Race2win.com featured an exclusive fashion walk highlighting Shivan & Narresh’s “Leviland series” collection, which draws inspiration from Finnish aesthetics with a touch of extravagant flair. The collection, known for its painterly art prints and striking silhouettes, effortlessly combined resort staples with modern festive looks, showcasing bold colors and intricate designs that made a splendid statement on the race track.

The event attracted distinguished guests, including Princess Nivritti Kumari Mewar of Udaipur, along with numerous high-profile celebrities and influencers such as Shanvi Srivastava, Hebah Patel, Aishwarya Sushmita, Lekha Prajapati, Avantika Mishra, Seerat Kapoor, and many more. Additionally, around 250 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, bureaucrats, and entrepreneurs gathered to witness this extraordinary blend of fashion and racing.

Mr. Y Gopi Rao, founder of Race2win.com, expressed his excitement for the event, stating, “We are back this year with greater energy and enthusiasm for the races. I am thrilled to announce that India’s ace designers Shivan & Narresh are showcasing their latest collection at the Race2win Deccan Derby. We look forward to creating an unforgettable experience by blending the royal sport of horse racing with the elegance of fashion.”

Mr. R. Surender Reddy, Chairman of the Hyderabad Race Club, also shared his enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing its significance in elevating the racing experience. “This year’s Deccan Derby will not only feature exhilarating races but also set a new standard in combining the timeless allure of horse racing with the sophistication of fashion,” he remarked.

The Race2win.com Deccan Derby 2024 has successfully established itself as a premier event where fashion enthusiasts and racing fans can converge, creating a truly memorable experience. The Hyderabad Race Club and Race2win.com extend their heartfelt thanks to all esteemed guests and patrons for their unwavering support in making this year’s event a monumental success.