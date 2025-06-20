Rachakonda Police Conduct Cordon and Search Operation at Vinayak Nagar Colony

In a major security initiative, the Rachakonda Police carried out a Cordon and Search Operation in Vinayak Nagar Colony under the Neredmet Police Station limits on the evening of June 19, 2025. The operation, held from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM, was led by DCP Malkajgiri Smt. Padmaja Reddy, IPS.

Massive Deployment of Police Personnel

A total of 140 police personnel were involved in the operation, including officers from the Armed Reserve (AR) team, Traffic Wing, and Dog Squad. The operation aimed to enhance public safety and identify illegal or suspicious activities in the area.

Also Read: Hyderabad Incharge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Conducts Surprise Inspection at Chintal Basti Urban Health Center

Over 600 Houses Searched

During the operation, police conducted thorough searches at around 600 houses, checking for stolen property, illegal possessions, and verifying residents’ credentials.

Seizures Made During the Operation

The search led to several significant seizures:

41 undocumented two-wheelers found without valid ownership papers

found without valid ownership papers 10 two-wheelers seized for missing or tampered number plates

seized for 20 litres of illegal liquor recovered from the area

Focus on Community Safety

The operation was part of Rachakonda Police’s broader efforts to maintain law and order, curb criminal activities, and ensure the safety of residents. Officials confirmed that such operations will continue in other vulnerable areas as a preventive policing strategy.

The Rachakonda Police urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities and report any suspicious activity, reaffirming their commitment to building a safer community.