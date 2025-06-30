Hyderabad: ‘Operation Muskaan-XI’ Rachakonda Police Crack Down on Child Labour and Human Trafficking

Hyderabad: In a determined effort to curb child labour and human trafficking, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu announced that stringent measures are being taken to safeguard the lives and futures of vulnerable children. Speaking at a convergence meeting on ‘Operation Muskaan-XI’ held on Monday, the Commissioner described child labour as a “social disease” that robs children of their innocence and potential.

Poverty the Root Cause, Says Commissioner Sudheer Babu

“Poverty is the root cause of child labour. Many children are falling prey to begging mafias and anti-social elements, which ruins their future and can even turn them into juvenile offenders,” said Sudheer Babu. He stressed the need for a holistic approach to eradicate the issue and protect the rights of children.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Sunnam Cheruvu Reborn, HYDRAA Cleans Up Filth, Cracks Down on Mafia, and Begins Lake Revival Drive

Special Rescue Teams Crack Down on Traffickers

The Rachakonda Police have formed special teams to rescue trafficked children, and strict cases are being registered against those involved in child exploitation. The Commissioner highlighted the force’s tough stance on human trafficking and child abuse, ensuring that perpetrators face legal consequences.

Worksite Schools for Migrant Workers’ Children

To prevent dropouts and child labour among migrant communities, the Commissioner revealed that worksite schools are being set up for children of workers who have migrated from Odisha, Bihar, and other states. These schools aim to provide continuous education and help keep children away from labour and exploitation.

Call for Collective Action Against Child Labour

Commissioner Sudheer Babu concluded by urging civil society, NGOs, and government departments to work in coordination to end child labour. “Children belong in schools, not on the streets or at worksites. Operation Muskaan is our collective mission to bring them back to where they belong,” he said.