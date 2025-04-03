Rachakonda Police Set to Auction Obsolete Laptops and IT Equipment on April 4

In an effort to dispose of outdated and unused equipment, the Rachakonda police will be conducting a public auction of obsolete items on April 4, Friday, at the CAR Parade Ground in Amberpet, Hyderabad.

The auction will feature a wide range of items, including furniture, electronic equipment, traffic-related materials, and communication devices, among others.

Items Up for Auction: A Varied Selection

The auction will include several types of items that have become obsolete or unusable for police operations. Among the items available for purchase are:

Furniture : Tables and chairs

: Tables and chairs Electronic Equipment : Computers, laptops, and printers

: Computers, laptops, and printers Traffic Materials : Cones, barricades, reflective jackets, and bollards

: Cones, barricades, reflective jackets, and bollards Communication Equipment: VHF communication equipment, UPS batteries

This auction presents a valuable opportunity for businesses, scrap dealers, electronic recyclers, and organizations looking to acquire reusable or repurposed items at competitive prices.

Inspection Opportunity for Interested Buyers

Interested bidders and buyers are encouraged to inspect the auction items in advance. The inspection can be conducted at either the DCP, CAR Headquarters or the Parade Ground, but prior permission is required for access. This allows potential buyers to assess the condition of the items before participating in the auction.

Details of the Auction

Date : April 4, Friday

: April 4, Friday Location : CAR Parade Ground, Amberpet, Hyderabad

: CAR Parade Ground, Amberpet, Hyderabad Open to: Public, scrap dealers, business owners, and electronic recyclers

How to Participate

Individuals and organizations wishing to participate in the public auction should ensure they have the necessary permissions for inspection. The event is expected to attract a wide variety of participants interested in obtaining surplus equipment for reuse, resale, or recycling purposes.

For more information on the auction or to request inspection access, prospective buyers can contact the Rachakonda police.