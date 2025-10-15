Hyderabad

Rachakonda SOT Busts Alleged Rave Party at KCR Resorts in Maheshwaram

The raid disrupted what police described as an unlawful gathering organized by an Andhra Pradesh-based fertilizer company for its dealers.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 October 2025 - 17:29
Rachakonda SOT Busts Alleged Rave Party at KCR Resorts in Maheshwaram

Hyderabad: In a swift late-night operation, the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) police raided an alleged rave party at K Chandra Reddy Resorts (popularly known as KCR Resorts) in Maheshwaram, Rangareddy district. The raid disrupted what police described as an unlawful gathering organized by an Andhra Pradesh-based fertilizer company for its dealers.

According to officials, the company had obtained permission to serve liquor but allegedly went beyond the approved limits by arranging for the presence of women and dancers at the venue. Acting on a tip-off received through Dial 100, SOT teams rushed to the spot and conducted a simultaneous raid in coordination with Maheshwaram police.

During the operation, police detained around 20 women and seized several liquor bottles from the premises. About 56 dealers were found attending the event when officers arrived. The organizers, including the resort management, were taken into custody for questioning.

Officials said the gathering violated the terms of the excise license and local regulations governing entertainment activities. Police are also investigating reports that the event included inappropriate conduct under the guise of a corporate celebration.

A case has been registered at the Maheshwaram Police Station, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the violations and the accountability of those involved.

Authorities have reiterated that strict action will be taken against those hosting or participating in unauthorized gatherings that promote illegal or indecent activities.

